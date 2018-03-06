Duterte to skip regional summit in Australia

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is skipping a regional summit in Australia this month, his spokesman said on Monday, as he faces international censure for Manila’s deadly drug war.

Duterte’s decision to snub the meeting comes after he said he would not cooperate with United Nations investigators looking into alleged extrajudicial killings during the narcotics crackdown, which has left thousands dead.

His spokesman Harry Roque confirmed that the outspoken leader would not join fellow Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders for the March 17-18 summit in Sydney.

"Developments at home continue to require the president’s presence in the Philippines," Roque told reporters. Australia was among several countries to raise concern about the Philippine anti-drug war’s death toll at a UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva last year.