Strike a balance

The announcement by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to grant Rs227 million to Darul Uloom Haqqania has raised many eyebrows. This grant comes as a second tranche to Rs300 million earlier given to seminary in June 2016. Is this not a bias on the KP government’s part? The province has no dearth of religious institutions and is in abundance of madressahs. An institution that has been labelled the hatchery of the Taliban and has been kept under strong surveillance for years by international agencies should not be treated as a blue-eyed institute.

Some balance is required in distributing funds to religious institutes as there are hundreds of such seminaries that cannot provide hygienic food, shelter and clothing to their students. Under such circumstances, giving money to just one seminary is beyond justice and totally unfair. It is hoped that the KP government will reconsider its decision and act wisely by distributing funds to all small and neglected religious seminaries that have no voice to raise and no forum to protest.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad