Loadshedding is coming

In Karachi, summer has already arrived. The season has also brought its two accomplices: heatwave and loadshedding. Since the last week, residents have been facing the problem of unscheduled loadshedding. The prolonged power shutdown in the name of maintenance work in many parts of the city has disturbed the daily routine of residents.

Without electricity, citizens cannot use electric motor to store water in home water tanks and have to put up with the serious problem of water shortage. In addition, the KE as well as other relevant authorities should realise that these months are crucial for students who will be appearing in the SSC and/or HSC examinations. It is difficult for students to study without electricity in this hot weather. The authorities concerned should ensure that all areas receive uninterrupted supply of loadshedding.

Marium Fatima

Karachi