The war on trees

A couple of years ago, forests along the Islamabad Highway were cut down to hold the March 23 parade at Parade Ground. Now, over the weekend, several 40-year-old trees that were in the middle of the Islamabad Highway – from Faizabad to the I-8 Interchange – have been uprooted in the name of security for a day-long parade.

Will the higher authorities take notice of this matter? In the time of climate change, the government should be planting more trees instead of cutting down the existing ones.

Prof Dr Waqas Hameed

Islamabad