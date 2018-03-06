Pension matters

When my husband retired in 1958, he received the GP fund as service benefit. Later, he was given a choice to receive monthly pension in lieu of the GP fund. He chose to receive pension. He received his pension until his death in 1974. After his death, I was entitled to receive the monthly stipend.

I received family pension until June 2017, after which, for some unexplained reasons, the payment of the paltry pension of Rs5,000 was stopped altogether. The authorities concerned are requested to look into this matter and ensure that pension is being paid to the rightful beneficiary in a timely manner. It is hoped that the relevant department will take notice of the issue at the earliest.

Sardar Begum

Chakwal