Missed opportunities

There are thousands of Pakistani expatriates in Malaysia who are eager to travel to Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These people get limited holidays – ranging from 14 to 20 days – in a year and would like to reach their destinations quickly to spend time with family members rather than waste it in transit. Loyal and patriotic Pakistani expatriates preferred to travel through PIA, the national carrier, on direct flights from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Lahore and Peshawar. Unfortunately, PIA, while being totally oblivious to the needs of the people and in total violation of the laws of supply and demand, has suspended these direct flights. The flights between both countries now operate from KL to Karachi.

This means that a five-hour journey for a person wishing to go to Peshawar or Lahore will be converted to a 12-hour ordeal or even more – in case of delays. The PIA management seems to have no regard for the convenience of expatriate Pakistani passengers. On the other hand, Malindo Air is now offering four flights a week to Lahore. In light of these developments, it doesn’t seem surprising that PIA is incurring losses and losing passengers. This seems more of a deliberate plan to surrender revenue passengers to another foreign airline – facilitating remittance worth millions of dollars from Pakistan to foreign countries. PIA could have earned foreign exchange for Pakistan, had it planned client-friendly schedules. This seems to be part of a deliberate plan to deprive Pakistan of much-needed foreign exchange. The open sky policy benefitted Gulf-based airlines instead of the national carrier as they were able to carry millions of Pakistani expatriates to destinations in Europe and the US. It appears that we may find ourselves in a similar situation.

Salman M

Puchong, Malaysia