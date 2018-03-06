Staving off a crisis

Saner elements in India are now openly speaking against their prime minister’s ‘no talk’ policy with Pakistan. They are urging him to engage with the neighbouring country for the prompt resolution of persistent disputes. Some peace activists and independent parties have also pressed the Indian government to hold a comprehensive dialogue with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute. There is no denying that tension and conflict are not in the interest of people of India and Pakistan. A hostile situation will only hinder the countries’ efforts towards achieving economic stability and prosperity.

Through a peaceful resolution, the countries can spend their resources on different projects that aim to improve standards of living instead of spending a huge sum of money on defence. All misunderstandings can easily be addressed through peaceful talks. Although the road to peace is rough – given the nature of disputes between both countries – it is the only way forward. If we are interested in giving a conflict-free, peaceful and prosperous region to our future generations, we should work together and resolve our issues.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore