Good politics, more seats

The results of the Senate elections demonstrate the fact that no political party invested money to buy vote. All the parties win from the region where they already had a large number of seats. While some political parties made alliance, saying that the elections were marred by horse-trading will be wrong. We shouldn’t accuse MPAs or MNAs of selling their vote without having any fact and/or evidence to base our accusation on.

The Senate has precedence over the National Assembly and it has equal representation from all assemblies. If someone defames a state institution and calls the recent elections a trade of votes, s/he is, in reality, tarnishing the image of the entire nation at the international level. Political parties and the media should show respect towards state institutions and its members.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad