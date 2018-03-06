CITY PULSE: Let Your Soul Blossom

Hira Zubair’s solo exhibition titled ‘Let Your Soul Blossom’ is running at the ArtChowk gallery until March 13. Hira believes that sustaining the soil meditates and focuses on your roots; the strength of spirituality involves our capacity to dig deep and find the greater meanings in life, to align ourselves with a purpose that extends beyond us and to find unity with something greater such as nature. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Music festival

The All Pakistan Music Conference is holding its 15th annual festival from March 9 to 11 at the Frere Garden, Fatima Jinnah Road. The festival will be free and open to all music lovers as always. Performances will start at 8pm sharp. Call 0321-2381236 for more information.

Tracing Cities

Internationally acclaimed artist and designer Faisal Anwar’s first solo exhibition in Pakistan titled ‘Tracing Cities 1: Karachi’ opens at the Canvas Gallery on March 6. In ‘Tracing Cities’, the artist scripts public life in Karachi with algorithms, raw social data and digital codes to create conceptually intriguing and aesthetically pleasing forms, experiences and narratives. The show will run until March 15. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Desensitized Artist

Dr Mohsen Keiany’s solo exhibition titled ‘The Desensitized Artist’ is running at the Sanat Initiative until March 8. Keiany’s paintings create a visual narrative that jumps from battlefields of the Iran-Iraq War, where the artist fought as a child soldier, to recent violent events across the globe. At the core of these works we see the transformation of human beings into dehumanised killing machines. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Text & Texture

Rashid Arshed’s solo exhibition titled ‘Text & Texture’ is running at the Koel Gallery until March 8. Arshed has dedicated this show to fellow artist and student Imran Mir, who passed away in 2014. The exhibition comprises his latest series of calligraphy. For him the subject of calligraphy is the expression of peace, serenity and spiritualism. Call 021-35831292 for more information.