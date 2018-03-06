Holi financial assistance

Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Minorities Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan denied the allegation that Hindu government employees were not provided financial assistance for their Holi festival.

Jeewan was responding to a calling-attention notice of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) MPA Nand Kumar, who claimed that this year on Holi deserving Hindu employees of the provincial government were not provided bonus cheques.

The special assistant to the CM said cheques of financial assistance were provided to disadvantaged Hindu employees of the Sindh administration, adding that the relevant people had been inducted into the committee overseeing disbursal of the cheques for Holi.

Speaking on a point of order, another PML-F legislator, Saeed Khan Nizamani, raised the issue of water shortage in the province creating drought-like conditions, especially for agricultural needs.

The opposition lawmaker said shortage of water had become very much acute, especially for people residing in areas near the Old Jamrao Canal, as there was no water for them, for their livestock or for cultivation purposes.

Responding to the point of order, Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mandhro admitted water scarcity in Sindh, saying that reservoirs supplying the commodity to the province had dried up.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018 was introduced in the House. Consideration on the bill has been deferred until Wednesday so the legislators have ample time to go through its contents.