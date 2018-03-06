‘No FTA with Turkey hampering trade’

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has criticised the preferential treatment to Turkish local industries, which is negating the spirit of free trade regime, a statement said on Monday.

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, acting president of the FPCCI, said that the exports of fabrics have been badly affected due to provocative duties imposed by Turkey.

The increase in duty by 18 percent to 26.4 percent against 6.4 percent has been imposed to give unfair advantage to their local textile industry, he added.

Recently Turkish measures against Pakistani export items have reduced Pakistan’s exports to Turkey by 69 percent to $282 million in 2017 from $906 million in 2011.

To give boost to Pakistani textile exports to Turkey, Pakistan has to sign FTA with Turkey, Nasir said, adding that signing FTA without driving any benefit to the biggest export industry of Pakistan will be an exercise in futility.

He also showed concern over discriminatory measures against Pakistani exports for ceasing the benefits of GSP Plus by the Turkish authorities, which has been granted to various countries except Pakistan.