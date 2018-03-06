Oil sales slip 18 percent in February

KARACHI: The country’s total oil sales slipped 18 percent in February 2018, chiefly due to a steep drop in furnace oil sales, data released by Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) showed on Monday.

“The sales of fuel oils dropped to 1.5 million tons as furnace oil dipped 26 percent owing to a waning demand from power sector,” the OCAC data suggested.

The data further showed the motor gasoline sales during the month increased 4.0 percent to 0.5 million tons, whereas high speed diesel sales decreased 3.0 percent to 0.6 million tons.

“Sales of these retail fuel products including motor gasoline and high speed diesel remained lower than expectations as higher pump prices had a profound impact on their sales,” Umair Naseer at Topline Securities said.

Hascol Petroleum continued to outperform the market as its share stood at 14 percent in February 2018 compared to 9.0 percent in same period last year. Pakistan State Oil (PSO) remained laggard as the market share dropped 11 percent to 41 percent, while Shell Pakistan decreased 1.0 percent to 9.0 percent.

Naseer said the PSO, with the highest share of furnace oil sales, was mainly affected by lower demand amidst increased RLNG (regasified liquefied natural gas) imports into Pakistan.

During eight months of the current fiscal year (July-February), oil sales went down 3.0 percent to 16.5 million tons as drop in furnace oil sales took a toll on overall sales volume.

Analysts anticipate oil sales to clock in at 22.4 million tons this fiscal against a previous estimate of 24 million tons, which would be 14 percent lower compared to oil sales of 26.1 million tons in the last fiscal year.