SECP registers 1,021 new firms in February

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 1,021 new companies in February, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the corresponding month of the last financial year. This raises the corporate portfolio to 84,809 companies, a statement said on Monday.

The massive increase in number of new companies is the direct result of various reforms introduced by the SECP, such as the simplification of incorporation procedure, reduction of fee, and assistance of incorporation by facilitation wings of Company Registration Office (CROs), etc.

Around 81 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, while around 17 percent registered as single-member companies. Two percent were registered as public unlisted, non-profit associations, trade organisations and foreign companies, the statement added.

The services sector took the lead with the incorporation of 162 companies. It was followed by trade registering 145 companies, IT 120 companies, construction 111, tourism 47, food and beverages 39, corporate agricultural farming 38, education 30, engineering and real estate development 27 each, communication 24, textile 22, pharmaceutical 17, mining and quarrying 15, healthcare, cable and electric goods and fuel and energy 14 each, auto and allied 13, and logging registered 11 companies. Companies registered in other sectors numbered 131, while three foreign companies were also registed by the CROs in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Foreign investment has been reported in 40 new companies. Investors are from Argentina, China, Denmark, Germany, Jordan, Kenya, South Korea, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, and the US.

During the month, the highest numbers of companies - 345 were registered at the Islamabad CRO, followed by 303 and 195 companies registered in Lahore and Karachi, respectively. The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Faisalabad, Quetta, and Sukkur registered 53, 48, 38, 25, 12, and two companies, respectively.