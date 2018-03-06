Imran Khan says economy thrives on industrial growth

KARACHI: Imran Khan, chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Monday stressed the need for resolving industry’s problems to attain sustainable economic growth.

“Industry is the backbone of economy, providing employment to millions,” Khan said addressing the business community at North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI).

“Pakistan has already suffered huge human and financial losses in the ‘war on terrorism’ and it is not Pakistan’s war but the country is fighting [it] for others.”

The PTI chief said the country was burdened with loans from international financial institutions and such an economic situation cannot place a country in an honourable position before the world.

He said under the governance of his party, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had witnessed 5 percent economic growth since 2013.

“The tourism in the province improved and further measures are being taken to attract more domestic and international tourists,” Khan said adding eradication of poverty and promotion of small and medium enterprises was the way to go to boost economy.

He said about 20 years ago there was absolute peace in Karachi but the metropolis witnessed terrible times afterwards.

“All the other political parties have ruled this city during different past regimes, but in the upcoming elections the PTI will be elected from Karachi,” Khan claimed.

The PTI leader said an improving law and order situation and rising economic activities would guarantee sustainable growth in the country.

Earlier, Asad Umar, senior PTI leader, said the industry was facing difficulties as about 0.5 million people were unemployed.

“The gas and electricity tariffs for the local industry are the highest in the region,” Umar said explaining his party’s economic agenda.

Criticising the existing tax policy, Umar said it was only increasing the burden on the industrial sector.

“This sector is paying about 70 percent of total revenue collected by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR),” he said.

Umar also added that his party would announce micro-economic policy in next three weeks.