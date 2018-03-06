Tue March 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

REUTERS
March 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Copper firm

Copper firm

Melbourne : London copper turned flat on Monday as upbeat comments on China´s economy at the annual opening to parliament underpinned prices, while aluminium and metals used in steel dropped on concerns over proposed United S trade tariffs.

"We think base metals, in the absence of an escalating trade war, is likely to remain range-bound in March, with a slight downside bias," said analyst Ed Meir of INTL FC Stone.

"The complex should start

to strengthen late in Q2, when the impact of higher seasonal demand starts to get felt.

London Metal Exchange copper traded flat at $6,895 a tonne by 0719 GMT, following losses of 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Prices are expected to recover as manufacturing demand cranks up into the seasonally strongest second quarter.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar