Copper firm

Melbourne : London copper turned flat on Monday as upbeat comments on China´s economy at the annual opening to parliament underpinned prices, while aluminium and metals used in steel dropped on concerns over proposed United S trade tariffs.

"We think base metals, in the absence of an escalating trade war, is likely to remain range-bound in March, with a slight downside bias," said analyst Ed Meir of INTL FC Stone.

"The complex should start

to strengthen late in Q2, when the impact of higher seasonal demand starts to get felt.

London Metal Exchange copper traded flat at $6,895 a tonne by 0719 GMT, following losses of 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Prices are expected to recover as manufacturing demand cranks up into the seasonally strongest second quarter.