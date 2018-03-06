Cotton falls

Karachi : Dull trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates decreased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates lowered to Rs7,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,609/40kg.

Ex-Karachi rates also dropped to Rs7,245/maund and Rs7,764/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that despite a decline in the spot rates, trade of local lint continued in the market, as the demand for cloth and yarn improved in the market.

Karachi cotton market recorded only two transactions of 800 bales.

Of these, 400 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs6,350/maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad exchanged hands at Rs6,300/maund.