Oil climbs

Seoul : Oil prices rose on Monday ahead of a meeting between OPEC and U.S. shale firms in Houston, raising expectations that oil producers would discuss further how to clear a global oil glut.

International benchmark Brent crude was up 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $64.56 a barrel by 0752 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 17 cents, or 0.28 percent, to $61.42 per barrel.

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other global oil players are set to gather in Houston as CERAWeek, the largest energy industry conference, begins on Monday.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo and other OPEC officials are expected to hold a dinner on Monday with U.S. shale firms on the sidelines of the conference.