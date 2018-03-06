Gold gains

London : Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar remained subdued on fears of a global trade war, with uncertainty surrounding the outcome of elections in Italy, which could spell new concerns for the euro zone, lending further support to the yellow metal.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,326.41 per ounce at 0414 GMT.

Earlier in the session, it hit $1,327.03, their highest since Feb. 27. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,327.70 per ounce.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was mostly unchanged at 89.971, after falling against most currencies on Friday.

The U.S. currency slipped from its six-week high that it touched on March 1, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to levy hefty tariffs on aluminium and steel imports igniting fears of retaliation from its trade partners triggering a trade war.