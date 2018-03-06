Dollar slips

SYDNEY: The dollar stayed on a slippery slope on Monday amid fears of a global trade war, while the euro dipped briefly but rebounded quickly after results of exit polls for Italy´s elections pointed to a hung parliament.

A centre-right coalition is set to win the most seats in Italy´s parliament ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, according to the exit polls, although it was unlikely to produce an outright winner. The euro level rose 0.3 percent to $0.1.2352, after going as low as $1.2335 as the polls suggested a period of uncertainty until a coalition government could be formed.

Also helping the euro was the revival of Germany´s grand coalition over the weekend, meaning Chancellor Angela Merkel´s conservatives will form a new government more than five months since the country´s inconclusive election. The euro also got a bit of a lift from safe-haven flows as risk sentiment soured after U.S. President Donald Trump proposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, rattling financial markets last week. The dollar fell for a fourth straight session to go as deep as 105.40 yen, but was slightly above Friday´s low of 105.23, a level not seen since November 2016.Still, Wall Street rebounded late on Friday as investors who were initially spooked by the prospect of a global trade war clung to hopes that Trump was just rattling sabres as a negotiating tactic.