Rupee eases

The rupee eased against the dollar on Monday, owing to more than average dollar demand for import and corporate payments, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 110.58 against the dollar from the last Friday’s closing of 110.57 in the interbank foreign exchange market. Currency dealers said the market witnessed slight increase in demand for the greenback due to the first trading session after weekly holidays. The foreign exchange market initiated the day in the range of 110.57 and 110.58. Currency experts said widening of the current account deficit and ballooning trade deficit remained threat to the local unit value. The central bank may allow depreciation in the local currency in case these deficits mount, they added. In the cash ready market, buying and selling of the dollar stood at 111.70/112.