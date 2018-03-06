DAGP to expand department-wise auditing

ISLAMABAD: Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) will expand department-wise auditing to other public sector entities after conducting separate audits of Wapda’s water and power divisions, its chief said on Monday.

Auditor General of Pakistan Javaid Jehangir said DAGP is planning to move towards ‘thematic audit’.

“DAGP is also realigning its structure as per functioning of public sector and first initiative has already been taken by bifurcating Wapda (Water and Power Development Authority) audit into power and water audit while such reforms will also be introduced in other key sectors so that director generals could be able to prepare holistic reports for particular themes,” Jehangir said, addressing a conference.

AGP directed all the director generals of field audit offices should submit their audit plans till April 2018 so that timely audits could be carried out. Jehangir said accountability by DAGP gives confidence to the public that “their resources are rightfully utilised and assets are well-guarded”.

“The donor organisations, countries and international development partners also pose trust in the DAGP for the accountability of their loans and grants,” he added. “DAGP is becoming more focused on examining the effectiveness, economy and efficiency of government programs by conducting their performance audits and improving the quality of performance audit reports by integrating it with thematic issues so that issues based performance audits could also be performed.” The auditor further said the department has embarked on reforms agenda to transform the organisation and adapt to the rapidly changing environment in an increasing digital world.

“All director generals should orient the officials of their respective offices about the challenges and opportunities from digitisation of economy, citizen participation and new trends in service delivery,” he said.

DAGP has already devised an action plan to monitor the implementation of International Standards for Supreme Audit Institutions by field audit offices as a step for quality improvement. “Department of Auditor General of Pakistan aims to achieve the objective of strengthening its partnership with clients and stakeholders for improving accountability and governance.” DAGP’s strategic plan 2015-19 stresses communication and cooperation with internal and external stakeholders through exchange of ideas and by arranging conferences and workshops for parliamentarians, media, donors and auditee organisations.

“Recent seminar on “emerging audit areas, perception, myths and expectation of stakeholders” in Lahore was meant to create awareness on the audit system in the country and its future planning among the stakeholders of DAGP and we plan to hold such seminars in other cities of country as well,” Jehangir added.