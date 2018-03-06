Listed companies record 9.6pc rise in year-end profit

KARACHI: Companies listed on KSE 100- share Index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) recorded a 9.6 percent increase in profits during the last calendar year, primarily led by oil and gas exploration firms that posted a 53 percent surge in profitability, a brokerage said on Monday.

Arif Habib Limited, in a report, said the companies represented 84 percent of the market capitalisation.

Oil and gas exploration sector’s profit increased 53 percent year on year to Rs137.49 billion in 2017. The sector’s profit amounted to Rs34.4 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, up 34 percent mainly due to higher oil prices. Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum and Mari Petroleum contributed 28, 55 and 78 percent to the sector’s profit. The brokerage said oil and gas marketing companies posted a 34 percent increase in profit to Rs30.55 billion for the last year. The sector’s profit, however, decreased 27 percent year on year to Rs6.9 billion during the October-December period due to lower furnace oil sales.

Banking sector’s annual profit fell two percent on higher interest rate. “Major highlights of the year included higher interest expense primarily on the back of high volumetric growth in deposits and lower capital gains mainly on account of poor equity performance,” Arif Habib Limited said.

“Furthermore, falling investment yields owing to PIB (Pakistan Investment Bonds) maturities depressed net interest income of the sector, which inched up two percent.” Fertiliser sector witnessed a meager decline of one percent in profitability to Rs21.85 billion in 2017. During the year, urea offtake was up 6.5 percent to 5.85 million tons while diammonium phosphate sale was down 12 percent. The sector’s revenue increased 10 percent in 2017 due to higher local urea sales and exports. Cement sector posted profit of Rs49.66 billion in 2017, down 15 percent from Rs58.30 billion in 2016. The sector’s profitability dropped a massive 26 percent in the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Though cement dispatches grew 10 percent to 11.89 million tons during the last quarter pricing pressure in the north region compressed revenue. In 2017, profitability of the power sector increased seven percent. Sales of the sector surged 13.2 percent on account of 17 percent higher furnace oil prices along with 12.4 percent growth in electricity generation.

Automobile sector recorded 26 percent increase in profit to Rs34.09 billion during 2017 due to increase in automobile sales. The sector’s quarterly profit marginally rose two percent on five percent depreciation in rupee value against the US dollar and higher commodity prices.