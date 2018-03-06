Govt plans to raise Rs4.85trln from banks

KARACHI: Government planned to raise nearly five trillion rupees from banks during the next three months to repay debts that are being matured, the central bank said on Monday.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in an auction calendar for sale of securities, said government would borrow Rs4.85 trillion from banks during the three months (March through May).

The government would raise Rs4.60 trillion through market treasury bills (MTBs) and another Rs250 billion through Pakistan Investment Bonds

The auction calendar showed that the amount to be raised would be spent on repayment of matured securities, amounting Rs5.19 trillion on account of both the financial instruments.

Analysts said government is shedding its reliance on domestic borrowing to slash budget deficit in the run-up to general elections as it managed to generate funds from foreign inflows as well as tax revenue collection.

“So, the proposed amount is less than the amount involved in debt maturities,” an analyst said.

The central bank acknowledged that the government’s efforts to increase tax

revenue collection, which grew 20 percent so far in the current fiscal year of 2017/18.

“Higher tax collection and proceeds from the issuance of Sukuk and Eurobond have led to reduction in net budgetary borrowing which stood at Rs401.9 billion during 1st Jul-12th Jan FY18 as compared to Rs470.4 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year,” the SBP said in a monetary policy statement.

Government and the International Monetary Fund have already revised the budget deficit target upward to

five percent of the gross domestic product against an earlier envisaged target of 4.1 percent.

The fiscal deficit stood at 5.8 percent during the last fiscal year mainly because of overspending done by the provinces in May and June 2017.

“Over 1.2 percent of GDP in terms of deficit escalated last year because of more spending done by the provinces,” a finance ministry’s official told The News. Last year, the provinces spent Rs200 billion each in May and June, so total overspending had crossed Rs400 billion mark.

The government planned to save at least Rs200 billion on the account. The budget deficit stood at 1.2 percent of the GDP for the first quarter (July-September) period of the current fiscal year, and finance ministry officials claimed that strict disciplinary arrangements were in place to keep it under the revised target.