Sudanese president replaces security, spy chief

KHARTOUM: The Sudanese president has replaced his head of security, the state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday, bringing back a senior official who had helped launch a dialogue with the United States after the Sept 11 attacks in Washington and New York.

The agency said Salah Abdallah Mohamed Saleh, also known as Salah Gosh, who had served as head of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) between 2004 and 2009, had been reinstated, replacing Mohammed Atta al-Moula, who had served in the position since 2009.Relations between Sudan and the United States have improved under President Donald Trump.

Trump last year lifted long-standing sanctions against Sudan, saying it had made progress fighting terrorism and easing humanitarian distress, in a major turnaround for Bashir's government. But he kept Sudan on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism - alongside Iran and Syria - which carries a ban on weapons sales and restrictions on US aid, according to US officials.