Xi-style diplomacy brings China closer to world

BEIJING: A China style major country diplomacy has taken shape over the past five years through the overseas trips by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visits to 58 countries and major international and regional organizations across the five continents have helped win Xi the title of chief diplomat of China.

The trips have enhanced a leadership role for China in global peace security governance and development and promoted a better understanding worldwide of a Chinese vision and approach that includes win win cooperation and efforts towards building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi s first foreign trip since he became Chinese president was to Moscow in March 2013 where he debuted his diplomatic approach. To keep up with the times we cannot have ourselves physically living in the 21st century but with a mindset belonging to the past stalled in the old days of colonialism and constrained by zero sum Cold War mentality Xi told an audience at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations while calling for building a new type of international relations with win win cooperation at the core. Xi's six visits to Russia and more than 20 meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin on various occasions have lifted China Russia ties to their best in history.