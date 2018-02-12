UN chief calls for immediate de-escalation in Syria

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for an immediate de-escalation in Syria after Israel carried out raids inside the war-torn country.

Guterres is "following closely the alarming military escalation throughout Syria and the dangerous spillover across its borders," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. Israel targeted what it said were Iranian positions inside Syria after one of its warplanes was hit by Syrian air defences and crashed.

The Israeli raids came after it intercepted what it said was an Iranian drone entering its airspace. Guterres stressed that all concerned in Syria and in the region must abide by international law. "He calls on all to work for an immediate and unconditional de-escalation of violence and exercise restraint," Dujarric said.