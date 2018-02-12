Modi concerned over online radicalisation

DUBAI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep concern over attempts to radicalise the cyberspace by jihadists and asked international community to guard against the misuse of technology.

He was addressing at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Sunday. It was the second day of his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Modi said that the technology must be used as a means of development not for destruction.

India is the 'Guest Country' at the 6th edition of the World Government Summit, which is being attended by more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries. But Pakistan was not part of the summit. The summit will be concluded on February 13.

UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received Indian PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2018.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Indian Prime Minister Modi discussed areas of cooperation between the two nations and ways to boost and develop them in order to meet the aspirations of their two respective peoples. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Modi unveiled the model of the traditional stone temple that will be built in Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled to be completed by 2020.

The temple will be built in Al Rahba (Abu Mureikhah) off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway. Indian sadhus (holy men) conducted a Puja on foundation stone laying ceremony at the exact location of the temple. The Abu Dhabi government has allotted about 14 acres (55,000 sqm) for the temple construction.

Modi watched the puja over a live satellite feed that was broadcast to the Dubai Opera, where he addressed the Indian community.

He visited Abu Dhabi’s Wahat Al Karama, the national landmark built to immortalise the sacrifices of the UAE’s brave heroes. Modi was received by Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.

Modi laid a wreath before the Memorial - monument made up of 31 massive aluminium panels leaning on one another to symbolise solidarity between the people and the leadership of the UAE. Modi left the UAE Sunday afternoon for neighboring Oman.