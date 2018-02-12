Pelicans beat Brooklyn

LOS ANGELES: Anthony Davis scored 44 points and Rajon Rondo had a triple double as the New Orleans Pelicans ended a three-game losing streak with a 138-128 double overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets in National Basketball Association.

The Pelicans won despite blowing a 28-point lead in the third quarter to the Nets on Saturday in front of a crowd of 16,500 at the Barclays Center arena.

Davis added 17 rebounds and Rondo finished with 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. Nikola Mirotic had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday chipped in 22 points.

Allen Crabbe made eight three-pointers and scored 28 points for the Nets, who appeared sluggish in the first half which put them in a deep hole. They then launched a furious rally in regulation which finished with Crabbe’s three pointer with 12 seconds remaining to send the game into the first overtime.