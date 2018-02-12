Mon February 12, 2018
Sports

February 12, 2018

30 invited for futsal training camp

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation has named 30 players for a training camp in preparation for the International Futsal Cup, says a press release.

Selection committee chairman Shahid Farooq Malik said the 30 players were selected after two-day trials at the Pakistan Sports Complex. Around 100 players from all over the country participated in the trials.

Other selectors include Mehrban Ali, Jose Alonso (Spain) and Adnan Ahmed.The training camp kicked off on Saturday at the Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex. Australian coach Dagostino Vincenzo is supervising the camp.

Six teams — Pakistan Greens, Pakistan Whites, Brazil, Afghanistan, Turkey and Nepal — will compete in the International Futsal Cup, which will be staged at the Liaquat Gymnasium from February 16.

Players invited for training camp: Muhammad Haseeb Iqbal, Mazzullah Khan, Mujtaba Hussain, Gohar Ali Muzaffar, Ibrahim Khan, Masood Ahmed Khan, Ilyas Khawaja, Syed Ali Ammar, Mubashar Rafique Sanjarani, Rana Abbas Ahmed, Yaseem Marwat, Umer Saeed, Jasim Mehmood, Muneebur Rehman, Sadain Ali, Sumair Ahmed Qureshi, Azmat Ali, Shayan Muhammad Shah, Muhammad Wali Khan, Zarrar Ali Dar, Mukarram Ali, Muhammad Usman, Asfand Shahbaz Khan, Arslan Asim, Ateeb Shahid, Usman Ishfaq, Abdul Sattar Khan, Ilham Jan Khan, Adnan Sami, Muhammad Suhail.

