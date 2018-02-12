Karachi humble Islamabad to become regional champs

RAWALPINDI: Experienced campaigner Fawad Alam (149) and Danish Aziz (84 not out) chased down a daunting target to give Karachi Region Whites a sensational victory against Islamabad Region in the final of National One-Day Cup for Regions here at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.

In a final that went down to the last over, Islamabad stayed favourites till the time Fawad and Danish snatched the initiative midway Kara-chi’s innings to reach 348-run winning target. Both put on 192 runs for the match-winning fifth wicket to give Karachi Whites a rare delight. It was all going Islamabad way when Faisal Iqbal (4) lost his wicket to leave his team struggling at 149-4 in 26 overs.

Fawad and Danish then took over to give Karachi Whites strength and then the ultimate glory. Fawad was seen making a match out of nowhere with some calculated approaches. He first took good measure of bowling and when he had focused his eyes, he started playing aggressive cricket.

Fawad smashed 18 boundaries during his 130-ball stay at the wicket. When he departed in 49th over, Karachi Whites already had one hand on the trophy.Danish on the other hand played aggressive cricket smashing six sixes and four boundaries during his 65-ball attacking knock.

Islamabad fielders including skipper Shan Masood and Faizan Riaz helped the two dropping catchable chances at either side of the boundary.Islamabad bowling also lacked purpose with the likes of Shahzad Azam Rana (1-80) and Ahmed Bashir (1-76) proving too much expensive and reckless. Raza Hasan (1-49) who got rid of Khurram Manzoor (7) early was impressive of Islamabad bowlers.

Earlier, Babar Azam (105) scored his second successive century to see Islamabad

raising a huge 347-4 while opting to bat first on a placid pitch. Shahid Yousaf (96 not out) off just 76 deliveries also enjoyed batting on a day when nothing was going in favour of bowlers. Consistent Shan Masood (51) got off to a breezy start but fell to part-timer Asad Shafiq (1-29).

Babar century was studded with eight boundaries and two sixes while Shahid who used long handle near the end smashed nine fours and two sixes during his unbeaten knock.Islamabad batsmen were seen batting without purpose in between 34 and 38 overs where they only managed 26 runs which ultimately proved crucial.

Though Karachi’s Anwar Ali (0-59) went wicket-less but looked impressive as he was seen keeping the batsmen in check most of the time.

Scores in brief: Islamabad Region 347-4 (Babar Azam 105, Shahid Yousaf 96 not out, Shan Masood 51, Abid Ali 37; Asad Shafiq 1-29, Danish Aziz 1-31). Karachi Region Whites 349-5 in 49.3 overs (Fawad Alam 149, Danish Aziz 84, Akbarur Rehman 41; Raza Hasan 1-49, Noman Ali 1-61).