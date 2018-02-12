PML-N and ANP leaders pay rich tribute to Asma

LAHORE: The PML-N leadership while grieving over the death of human rights champion Asma Jahangir’s

death has said she will always live as she had become a part of the millions of the people who she inspired through her struggle.

Party’s central leader and senator Pervez Rashid said Asma Jahangir adopted like her own child the ‘principles that were roaming defenseless on the streets of the republic and defended them till her death’. He said with her resolve and dogged determination she convinced a large

section of the society to believe in the principles she fought for.

He said the flags she handed to the people of Pakistan will continue to fly high by her followers. Before her, no one ever had the courage to hold these flags of peace in the region, upholding of law and constitution, without overstepping or infringing jurisdiction, respect for the power of the vote and civilian supremacy.

Maryam Nawaz expressed her shock and sadness on hearing the news of Asma Jahangir’s sudden death and termed it irreparable loss. She said, “democracy, human rights and resistance against oppression lost a great soldier - Asma. It’s everyone’s loss”.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said as a woman in a patriarchal society, Asma was most probably more brave than the bravest males this country had seen.

He said as a unique individual she was one of those people who believed that it is their duty to stand up for the truth and principles without the fear of any fallout and consequence. She had such an elaborate yet diverse profile from an advocate of democracy to women’s rights, child rights, labour rights, freedom of speech and what not, he commented.

He commended her courage to stand up to the most ruthless generals at the time when they were at the peak of their autocratic powers and said she earned Pakistan many international accolades in addition to her awards won in the country. He said such people have such an intense power to inspire others that she might have left this world but she would not die because she would live in every ounce of courage she inspired in the weak majority of the republic.

Railways Minister Saad Rafique said Asma was the flag-bearer of peace, justice, democracy and humanitarianism. She was a brave daughter of a daring father who always took a valiant stand against ruthless autocratic behaviour, he added.

Peshawar Bureau report adds: ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain expressed grief over the demise of Asma Jahangir.

In a condolence message Sunday, they prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with courage. Meanwhile, a social welfare organisation Vision also paid rich tribute to the noted human rights activist.