Anti-polio drive begins in Lakki today

LAKKI MARWAT: The district health department has formed over 700 teams for the upcoming anti-polio drive commencing from tomorrow, said an official.

Talking to reporters, district health officer Dr Taus Khan said that the teams would ensure immunisation of targeted population against the fatal polio disease during the campaign.

He said that the Health Department with the help of district administration and partner organisations had completed all arrangements to make the drive a success. He thanked government employees especially paramedics for ending boycott of polio eradication campaign, saying that the genuine problems faced by health staffers will be resolved on priority basis.

The district health officer said that the elements wanting to create misunderstanding between him and health employees would not succeed at all. “We are committed to make the district polio free and that the health workers will show their commitment by taking enthusiastic part in anti-polio drive,” he maintained.