Hazara Tax Bar Association office inaugurated

ABBOTTABAD: The office of Hazara Tax Bar Association was inaugurated here at the Regional Tax Office on Sunday.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, provincial minister for higher education, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

The minister asked the tax consultants and members of tax bar to come forward and join hands with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to educate the business community and others to pay taxes as a national obligation.

The minister said the recovery of sales tax had been shifted to provinces after the 18th Amendment.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) had been established. It is being upgraded with the latest computerized system to enable the sales taxpayers to file returns and statements through efficient staff.

The minister said the capacity of the KPRA is being improved, he said and added that the KP government considered tax bar and tax consultants as part of our team.

He extended full co-operation to them and asked the tax lawyers to come forward with solid proposals to improve the revenue of the KP government.

The minister said the KP government would provide full financial and moral support to the Hazara Tax Bar Association to establish a library and computer labs, etc as the Law Department had agreed to provide special grant in this regard.