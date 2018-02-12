Progress, prosperity sans peace not possible: Roghani

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehr Taj Roghani has said that gaining progress and prosperity is not possible without the restoration of lasting peace in the country.

Speaking as chief guest at a ceremony held in connection with the departure of jeeps for the Cholistan race, the deputy speaker said that sending jeep racers to Punjab was a good omen and it would send a positive message to the outer world that peace had been restored and tourism and sports activities were being organised in every nook and corner of the province.

Deputy Secretary Sports, Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Babar Khan, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, General Manager Tourist Information Centres (TICs) Muhammad Ali Syed, Frontier 4x4 Club President Babar Khan, jeep racers Irshadul Haq, Shakil Barqi and others were also present on the occasion.

She lauded the efforts of Tourism Department for attracting the international and domestic tourists to the scenic sights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that installation of camping pods at the tourist resorts and identification and development of scenic sites were really great job to boost tourism and facilitate tourists, which should be appreciated. “Our Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is no more a ‘no go area’ as tourists are coming in droves to enjoy holidays here owing to the robust and tangible steps taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government,” the deputy speaker said.

A caravan of beautifully decorated 4x4 jeeps departed for participation in the ‘Jeep Rally’ in Cholistan desert of the Punjab province.

The TCKP and Frontier 4x4 Club are sponsoring the team of 4x4 jeeps of the province in the race to be held from February 15-18. The caravan of 4x4 jeeps first gathered at the Peshawar Museum at morning and then departed for Punjab in a rally to test the skills of driving in Cholistan jeeps race by the drivers.

The 4x4 jeeps were tastefully decorated highlighting the culture and tourism sights and adventure sports of the province.

Deputy Secretary Babar Khan said they decided to participate in the Cholistan jeep rally with an aim to highlight and promote tourism, culture and adventure sports activities in KP. He said this was the first time in the history of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take part in the Cholistan jeep rally. He hoped the KP team would perform well and bring laurels for the province.

Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said the participation of KP jeeps in Cholistan rally was a right step in the right direction to usher in a new era of boosting tourism and adventure sports activities in the province.