Rs11m released for extension of water supply scheme

MANSEHRA: The Finance Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has released Rs11 million for extension of a potable water supply scheme in Safada area of the district.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had announced extension of Safada water supply scheme during his recent visit to the area.

The scheme, which was already completed with an estimated cost of Rs27 million, could also supply potable water to the dwellers of Hadobandi and surrounding areas on completion of extension.

Basharat Ali Swati, the nazim of village council Safada, welcomed the release of funds for extension of water supply scheme.