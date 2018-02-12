Govt urged to support ailing actor

MARDAN: Office-bearers of several culture and showbiz organisations on Sunday demanded the government to give financial assistant to the family of a prominent actor, who has been suffering from kidney disease and admitted at Al-Shifa Hospital in Islamabad.

Mohammad Riaz Mayar, convener, and Abdulllah Baghdadi, deputy convener of Culture Journalists Forum (CJF) Mardan, Mohammad Javed, president Badar Munir Welfare Organization, and others in a joint statement said that the actor Riaz Akhtar had launched his career in 1982 from Pakistan Television and played main roles in different Pashto and Urdu plays.

The actor is suffering from kidney disease and on dialysis at Al-Shifa Hospital. They appealed to the federal and provincial governments and philanthropists to support the family which is facing financial problems.