Mon February 12, 2018
National

February 12, 2018

Police launch community watch councils

MANSEHRA: The police have launched the community watch and public liaison councils to bring an end to menace of narcotics peddling and other crimes in the district.

“We have conceived this concept from Europe. The model has been followed here for the first time to ensure eradiation of crime and narcotics peddling through police-public partnership,” Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the district police officer, said at the launching ceremony of the councils here.

District Bar Association President Basharat Abid Swati and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ayaz Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Bukhari said the police were initiating such steps to keep Mansehra free of crimes. “We sought applications through newspaper advertisements from youngsters and after a hectic process of scrutiny, youngsters having clean moral background are inducted in these councils,” he said.

