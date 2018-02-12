Cop injured in accidental firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A sub-inspector of the Daudzai Police Station was injured when his own pistol went off mistakenly on Sunday.
It was learnt that sub-inspector Badan Khan was wounded and shifted to hospital due to bullet wounds. An official in-charge of the area said the sub-inspector was wounded with his own pistol due to carelessness while performing duty.
Meanwhile, a tribesman Gohar Khan was wounded when unidentified persons opened fire on him in the limits of the Sarband Police Station.
