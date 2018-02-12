KP all set to solarise schools in seven southern districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is all set to provide solar energy units to almost all primary schools of southern districts.

A handout said that the project of solar panels for schools in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak, Kohat and Hangu is being jointly funded by the Department for International Development (DFID), UK and Saudi Development Fund (SFD).

Under the project, a total of 1,959 primary schools would be solarised as per the Education Department specifications and the total worth of the project is Rs950 million.

The UNO Pakistan, the operational arm of the United Nations, supporting a range of partners in the implementation of peace building, humanitarian and development projects will sign an agreement with the KP government on Tuesday, February 13.

The support for the Project “Improving Quality of Learning through Provision of Sustainable Renewable Energy Solutions in Primary Schools in Southern Districts of KPK, Pakistan” is in the shape of grant and thus no loan or interest over burdening the province is involved, the statement said.

The UNOPS was established in 1974 and it currently works in 80 countries globally.It is mandated by the UN General Assembly to provide its services in areas of infrastructure, procurement and project management on behalf of different donors, UN agencies and governments in the countries it serves.