Protesters block Indus Highway for eight hours

KARAK: The enraged protesters blocked the Indus Highway for more than 8 hours here on Sunday against the low gas pressure in the area.

The stick-wielding group of youth attacked the passenger vehicles, smashing the windows of many.

Thousands of enraged protestors of Chountra area marched to Indus Highway at morning and blocked it at Niazi Well stop for traffic for more than 8 hours.

Eyewitnesses said the youth attacked the vehicles and broke their windscreens and windows with sticks.

However, the policemen present on the spot remained a silent spectator. The several kilometers long queues of vehicles witnessed on both sides of Indus Highway and the passengers faced extreme hardships to reach their destinations. The protesters denied negotiations with the assistant commissioner, Karak, till the increase in gas pressure and resolved that they would not leave the spot until their demand was not met. No negotiations were held as the district officers were not present due to weekly holiday.