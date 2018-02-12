Elders vow to unite Wardag tribe

TIMERGARA: The Elders of Wardag tribe on Sunday expressed determination to unite the tribespeople residing in all parts of the country, with the aim of attracting them towards education and peace and removing their sense of deprivation.

Speaking at a news conference at Timergara Press Club, Mir Qasim Wardag from Balochistan, advocate Ahmad Riaz Wardag, Attaullah Khan Wardag, Muhammad Ilyas Wardag and Malik Attaullah Wardag said that they had a history of bravery and courage and they would always

be at the frontline to defend Pakistan. “We are here to organise the scattered tribesmen for strengthening inter-relation and resolution of social problems being faced by them,” said Mir Qasim Wardag, adding the tribe had planned to hold workers’ convention on district level and then announce its central, provincial and district organizations throughout Pakistan and

to select chief of Wardag tribe Pakistan.

They made it clear that the organisation of Wardag had nothing to do with politics and it would be a non-political and impartial unity of the tribe.

The leaders of Wardag tribe appreciated the government’s decision of extending the jurisdiction of Supreme Court to Fata. They demanded the government to bring the killers of Naqeebullah Mahsud back to the country through Interpol so that justice could be dispensed in the case.