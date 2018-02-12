Mon February 12, 2018
National

February 12, 2018

LG reps hail efforts for Chitral’s uplift

CHITRAL: The local government representatives from Oveer and other areas on Sunday hailed the commitment of Member National Assembly Shahzada Iftikharuddin for the development of Chitral.

“The MNA has launched unprecedented and record over Rs70 billion development projects in the district. His contribution would long be remembered for the development of the district,” said Saeed Muhammad Khan, the village councillor of Pakhturi in Oveer.

Councillor Maulana Sahibuddin, Abdur Rehman, Sherul Mulk and others were also present on the occasion.

His contribution to Lowari Tunnel and Golen Gol projects would always be remembered, he said, adding, the Oveer to Shagroom-Terich Road was his another important project. He hoped the MNA would continue his efforts for the development of Chitral.

