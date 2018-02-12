Sufi music festival ends with great performances

LAHORE: The entire Alhamra Cultural Center’s premises and its surroundings drowned into the captivating and enthralling shower of Sufi music’s grand line-up on the third and concluding day of the Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop’s Mystic Music Sufi Festival, a unique extravaganza of Sufi songs and dance, on Sunday night.

The great artistes kept their highly charged audience enthralled and captivated them with their melodious performances at the mega event, which regularly attracts thousands of music lovers from the provincial capital, as well as from various other cities and even abroad, remains the top of the line most-awaited Music event in the country which is graced by top Pakistani artistes like Abida Parveen, (she couldn’t attended this festival), Rahat Feth Ali Khan, Sanam Marvi, Gonga and Papoo Sayian Dholiya and a large number of other Sufi music’s renowned artistes.