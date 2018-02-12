Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
APP
February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Balochistan FC arrests 20 suspected terrorists

Balochistan FC arrests 20 suspected terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps Balochistan conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) Sunday in various areas and apprehended 20 suspected terrorists.

The IBOs were conducted in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin areas of Balochistan, said a statement issued by the ISPR. Cache of arms and ammunition including RPG rockets, submachine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, Global Positioning System (GPS) and communication equipment were also recovered. The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar