India bars yatrees from travel to Pakistan

LAHORE: Indian authorities Sunday didn’t allow several hundred Hindu yatrees to travel to Pakistan through the Wagha border, a spokesman for Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Amir Hashmi told The News.

The yatrees were due to participate in their religious festival Maha Shivaratri which is celebrated annually in honour of their god Shiva. The spokesman said now local Hindu yatrees would celebrate the festival to be held at Katas Raj, Chakwal, where the main ceremony would be held on February 13.