3 citizens injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Three innocent citizens got injured when Indian army initiated unprovoked firing on Sunday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Battal, Hot Spring and Khuiratta sectors.

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army targeted civil population. The injured women included 24-year-old Saba Azad and 36-year-old Ms Nagina Aqsad. Pakistan army troops responded effectively to the Indian ceasefire violations and targeted the posts which initiated unprovoked firing. Substantial damage was caused to the Indian posts.