Mon February 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

A
APP
February 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3 citizens injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

3 citizens injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Three innocent citizens got injured when Indian army initiated unprovoked firing on Sunday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Battal, Hot Spring and Khuiratta sectors.

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian army targeted civil population. The injured women included 24-year-old Saba Azad and 36-year-old Ms Nagina Aqsad. Pakistan army troops responded effectively to the Indian ceasefire violations and targeted the posts which initiated unprovoked firing. Substantial damage was caused to the Indian posts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar