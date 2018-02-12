10 killed in IHK army camp attack

SRINAGAR: The death toll from a militant attack on an army base in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) climbed to 10, police said, as a siege at the compound stretched into a second day.

A firefight erupted Saturday when an unknown number of heavily-armed militants stormed the base in held Jammu. Authorities initially said four people were killed in the brazen pre-dawn strike, but updated the death toll as elite Indian commandos flanked by armoured vehicles searched the sprawling compound. “Five soldiers, one civilian and four terrorists have been killed so far,” police chief Shesh Paul Vaid said.

Nine others, including women and children, were injured in the attack that the Indian army blamed on militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Local broadcasters showed tanks rolling into the Sunjawan army camp late Saturday and a helicopter hovering overhead as the attack unfolded.

Police said the assault began around 4:55:am on Saturday when guards came under a hail of bullets near the base´s boundary wall. The intruders took positions inside a residential complex meant for soldiers´ families as the army launched a counter-offensive to drive them out.

It is still unclear whether any gunmen remain on the compound.

Hindu-majority Jammu, located in the foothills of the mountainous region, is relatively peaceful but has repeatedly seen militant assaults on military bases close to the frontier with Pakistan.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of sending armed militants, including JeM, across the border to attack the roughly half a million soldiers stationed in the Indian Held Kashmir, a charge denied by Pakistan. Officials said an unknown number of attackers were cornered inside the camp´s residential complex on Sunday.

“The terrorists entered the family accommodation complex after which a quick response team cordoned off the area and isolated the terrorists inside the camp,” said a senior government official.

Army spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said the three dead militants were wearing fatigues and had assault rifles, a grenade launcher and grenades. Authorities said most of the 170 houses in the complex had been cleared and the occupants had moved out.

The army camp is close to two shopping centres and public schools. A curfew has been imposed parts of the city.