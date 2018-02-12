No hollow slogans but practical work: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N government is liable to public service and it believes in practical work instead of raising hollow slogans.

Talking to a group of party parliamentarians here Sunday, he said the era of PML-N government is a period of transparency, service and patriotism. The progress the country has made in the last four-and-a-half years had no parallel in the past. The projects like Metro Bus Service and Orange Line Metro Train were a clear example of spending the national resources on the public. In contrast to the past, the PML-N had completed projects speedily and “we are moving toward our destination of a prosperous, peaceful, developed and bright Pakistan”. Projects of public welfare are being completed with transparency, quality and speed, he added.

He said he was monitoring work on the development projects personally as his every breath is dedicated to the country. The journey of public service has been continuing despite various hurdles.

The CM said the PML-N government had revolutionised social sectors and taken exclusive measures for the development of health, education and other sectors.

No one can question the transparency of development projects, he claimed and said that those raising hollow slogans and habitual of U-turn have fled to mountains.

The chief minister said that people would hold accountable those who plundered national resources ruthlessly in the upcoming elections. He said that the PML-N would establish new records of public service throughout the country after winning elections of 2018.

He said the stories of corruption and plunder of former rulers is well known to every young and old. Had these elements not been involved in negative politics, many more projects would have been completed on time. The Orange Line Metro Train Project also fell prey to the adversaries, he added.

Meanwhile, CM Shahbaz Sharif expressed his deep sense of grief over the death of human rights activist Asma Jahangir, famous actor Qazi Wajid, wife of Mufti Muhammad Hussain Naeemi (the late).