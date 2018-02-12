RSS ready to fight on border if allowed: Bhagwat

ISLAMABAD: The extremist right-wing Hindu outfit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), chief Mohan Bhagwat has said on Sunday that the RSS is ready to fight on the border against the country’s enemies if required.

He clearly hinted towards Pakistan but didn’t take its name. “If Constitution allowed [sic] us or grants permission to us, the RSS is ready to fight on border against the country’s enemy,” Bhagwat said in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. According to Indian media Bhagwat said if required, the RSS will form a large army in three days to fight against the enemy.

The RSS had been opposing all religious communities except upper caste Hindus in India as it imparts military training to its members in throughout India. The service it has been providing for long before the partition of South Asia. “The RSS is not a military organization, but we have discipline like the military. If the country requires and the Constitution allows us, the RSS will be ready to fight on the border,” Bhagwat said.

He recalled that the RSS had fought against China in Sikkim during Sino-India skirmishes. The RSS chief is in Bihar on a 10-day visit. He visited Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga in the past one week and arrived in Patna on Sunday. India’s extremist and hardliner Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also RSS worker before joining the ruling BJP, while the RSS is viewed as military wing of the ruling party of India.