Mon February 12, 2018
February 12, 2018

Pak-Afghan dialogue concludes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan held two-day dialogue here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs which concluded on Sunday. According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, the Pakistani side at the talks was led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Januja while the Afghan delegation was headed by Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hikmat Khalil. He said the two sides discussed the action plan for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that both sides signed some agreements and agreed that further work is required on some other issues.

